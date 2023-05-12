Three people from Egg Harbor Township have been arrested on animal cruelty charges.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Wednesday, 58-year-old Derek Hardy, 56-year-old Lassale Hardy, and 51-year-old Shak Balayet were each arrested on two charges of third-degree animal cruelty and multiple charges of disorderly persons animal cruelty.

These individuals were charged in connection with the death of one dog and cruelty to another, according to authorities.

On May 10th, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to Wilburforce Avenue for a report of two abandoned dogs.

Authorities say two dogs were discovered tied to a tree in a wooded area. One of the dogs was already dead and the other was found to be emaciated and in need of immediate medical attention.

An investigation determined that the dogs were abandoned there for at least one week prior to their discovery by police.

The Prosecutor’s Office reminds everyone that pets that can no longer be properly cared for or are no longer wanted can be surrendered to the Atlantic County Animal Shelter in Pleasantville or the Humane Society in Atlantic City.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 909-7800.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.