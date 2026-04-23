If you’re even thinking about going out this weekend, this might lock it in.

A packed country party is taking over The Yard at Bally's Atlantic City this Saturday night and yes, there’s a legit chance you could walk away with free festival tickets.

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The Party Everyone Shows Up For

Country Night has become a go-to Saturday spot in Atlantic City, pulling in big crowds, strong drinks, and a no-pressure, just-have-fun vibe.

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This weekend, Hickstown Road takes the stage, bringing live country hits and energy that keeps the place moving all night.

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Your Shot At Barefoot Festival Tickets

From 8 to 10 PM, you’ll have the chance to win tickets to the Barefoot Country Music Fest, one of the biggest country events in the region.

No complicated entry. Just show up, hang out, and be part of the night.

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Why Atlantic City Needed A Country Night

There’s a reason this event keeps growing every week. It’s not just the music—it’s the mix of crowd, atmosphere, and that “anything can happen” energy you want on a Saturday.

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If you’re heading to Atlantic City anyway, this is the move.

Things kick off at 8 PM. Bring your friends to Ballys Atlantic City for Country Night at The Yard, you’ll regret hearing about it after the fact.

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