New Jersey Cops Put a Stop to Marijuana Vending Machines
Since pot is legal in New Jersey, you can pretty much do anything you want with it, right?
Even, say, sell it in vending machines.
Um, no.
No. No. No.
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Big Marijuana Bust in Ocean County
Just because marijuana is legal to use doesn't mean all bets are off.
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago have issued a joint news release.
(If you're like me, you just read "joint" and laughed a little inside....)
The prosecutors have announced the result of a multi-agency investigation that has uncovered something rather odd: marijuana vending machines. Apparently lots of marijuana vending machines placed all around the state.
Yeah, you can't do that.
Toms River Man Charged
Authorities say Ben Gross, 40, of Toms River, is the owner of a company called Barbwire. The company owns and distributed vending machines filled with marijuana throughout the state.
Talk about carving out a niche market....
Part of the problem is that the machines were placed in businesses that weren't licensed to sell marijuana.
Eight teams of law enforcement personnel carried out search warrants around the state at more than 80 locations.
80!
The locations were apparently renting space to Barbwire for the machines to be placed in their facilities. 80 of the vending machines were seized.
Here's the end result, according to the news release:
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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
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