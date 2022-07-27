$3,000 Reward Offered for Missing South Seaville NJ Dog

A Cape May dog owner is doing what she can to get her missing dog back.



Saxson is a Rottweiller - 130 pounds - and has been missing since July 22.

He was last seen about 9 pm on the 22nd, near Gracetown Road. He was wearing a light blue collar.

The owner is offering a $3,000 reward for the return of Saxson.

According to Saxon's owner, Ella, Saxon went outside to pee, when some neighbors set off some fireworks, and Saxson probably ran away scared, as he gets frightened by loud noises.

His owners have been out looking for him every day, calling shelters, etc, but there have not been any reports of Sexon. Ella says, "He is friendly and well behaved. It’s strange that a dog that big is not seen by anyone. If someone approached him, he’d be friendly. He has a twin sister Rottweiler named Berlin, she’s devastated. They’ve been together since birth. I can’t explain how much we miss him."

If you see Saxon, you're urged to call 609-741-1080. "We are offering a big reward to ensure we can get Berlin’s brother Saxon back home with her and his family."

