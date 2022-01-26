31-Year-Old Gloucester Twp. NJ Woman Beaten to Death in Her Philly Office

A 31-year-old woman from Gloucester Twp., NJ was found last week inside her workplace in Philadelphia with multiple severe head wounds that she did not survive.

Samantha Maag, of Blenheim, known to friends and family as 'Sami', was a 2009 graduate of Triton Regional High School in Runnemede and a Rowan University alum.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Maag was at work at Regus on Chestnut Street in the Old City section of Philadelphia when she was attacked and beaten, reports Courier Post.

Police were called and responded to the eighth-floor office shortly after 2 p.m. where they discovered a fatally-injured Samantha. She was reportedly taken to a nearby medical center where she passed away.

When police caught up with the suspect, 48-year-old Jeffrey Stepien, of Philadelphia, he was allegedly holding two metal pipes. Stepien was arrested and subsequently charged with murder.

Although there are reportedly surveillance cameras at the building where Maag was killed, which could significantly aid the police in their investigation into her death, no motive for the crime has been given. WHY would Stepien snuff out Samantha's life in such a cruel, brutal manner? Police haven't said if Stepien and Maag knew each other or if this was a random act of violence.

Funeral services for Samantha Maag will be held Thursday, January 27th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Earle Funeral Home on W. Church Street in Blackwood.

According to a published obituary, she is survived by her parents Joseph and Audrey, and brother Tom. Our thoughts are with all her knew and loved Samantha.

