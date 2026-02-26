Four Years in Prison For Atlantic City Man For Domestic Assault
A sentencing in an Atlantic County Courtroom yesterday.
A local man was sentenced to four years in prison.
Atlantic City Man is Going to Prison
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a 26-year-old Atlantic City man has been sentenced to four years in prison, as the result of a conviction of a third-degree Aggravated Assault on a Domestic Violence victim.
Kesean Brown received the sentence from Judge Ralph Paolon.
Brown had been arrested on May 9, 2025, after police responded to a home for a report of a man assaulting a women. When they arrived at the residence, police noted that the woman had a laceration above her eye and blood on her shirt.
SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
