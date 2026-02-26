Four Years in Prison For Atlantic City Man For Domestic Assault

Four Years in Prison For Atlantic City Man For Domestic Assault

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A sentencing in an Atlantic County Courtroom yesterday.

A local man was sentenced to four years in prison.

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office - Photo: ACPO / Canva
Atlantic City Man is Going to Prison

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a 26-year-old Atlantic City man has been sentenced to four years in prison, as the result of a conviction of a third-degree Aggravated Assault on a Domestic Violence victim.

Kesean Brown received the sentence from Judge Ralph Paolon.

Brown had been arrested on May 9, 2025, after police responded to a home for a report of a man assaulting a women. When they arrived at the residence, police noted that the woman had a laceration above her eye and blood on her shirt.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

