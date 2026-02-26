A sentencing in an Atlantic County Courtroom yesterday.

A local man was sentenced to four years in prison.

READ MORE: $50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Atlantic City

READ MORE: Millville Man Gets 75 Years for Sexual Assault of Young Girls

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office - Photo: ACPO / Canva Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office - Photo: ACPO / Canva loading...

Atlantic City Man is Going to Prison

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a 26-year-old Atlantic City man has been sentenced to four years in prison, as the result of a conviction of a third-degree Aggravated Assault on a Domestic Violence victim.

Kesean Brown received the sentence from Judge Ralph Paolon.

Brown had been arrested on May 9, 2025, after police responded to a home for a report of a man assaulting a women. When they arrived at the residence, police noted that the woman had a laceration above her eye and blood on her shirt.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

20 Photos That Perfectly Capture Small-Town Life in the 1970s Take a trip down memory lane — and down Main Street — with these photos from the 1970s that capture small-town life before social media and smartphones, when things were simpler, slower, and full of real-world experiences. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz