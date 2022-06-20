Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in Camden on Friday.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says just before noon Friday, officers with the Camden County Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Decatur Street in Camden after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

There, cops, "located a male victim lying on the ground and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound."

The 37-year-old man was later identified as Charles Copling, III, of Camden.

Copling III was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he died from his injuries later that afternoon.

Police say this investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 969-9530.

