Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man in Camden early Sunday morning.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says at 4:15, Camden County police officers responded to the 1500 block of Pershing Street in Camden for a report of a man who had been shot.

The victim was identified as Dwayne Adkins of Camden. He was transported to Cooper University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CCPO Homicide Unit at (609) 575-6069.

