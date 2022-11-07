4 Cool Things You Can’t Buy if You Win the $1.9 Billion Powerball

If you're the only winner of the Powerball lottery game, there will still be some things you can't buy.

We're talking about the biggest ever lottery jackpot: $1.9 Billion with a single cash payout option of just under ONE BILLION DOLLARS IN CASH!

There are a lot of things you can buy with that kind of money.

Well, you can buy just about everything.

Just about, but not quite.

Here's what we found:

1. The Philadelphia Eagles football franchise.

Photo by Evan Brockett on Unsplash

While you'd really love to own your favorite football team, you won't be able to. According to Forbes.com, the current value of the Eagles is $4.9 Billion. Perhaps your cash, though, can help you find some partners to link up with. By the way, at $4.9 Billion, the Eagles are not the top football team in America when it comes to value. That distinction belongs to the Dallas Cowboys - a value of $8 Billion. The Eagles are #16 in a ranking of the most valuable sports franchises.

2. The Philadelphia Phillies.

Photo by Maja Karlsson on Unsplash

Less valuable than the Eagles, but still out of your price range as a potential cash buyer. According to Statista.com, The Phillies are the eighth most valuable franchise, worth about $2.3 Billion. Highest value baseball franchise? The New York Yankees at $6 Billion.

3. The Philadelphia 76ers.

Indiana Pacers v Philadelphia 76ers Getty Images

You're getting closer. The value of the Sixers, according to SportingNews.com is $2.45 Billion. Again, still too rich even for your new Powerball-funded blue-blood status. The New York Knicks are the NBA's top-value franchise at $5,8 Billion.

*Good News! The Philadelphia Flyers hockey team might be within your reach. All you have to do is negotiate a good deal with the current owner, Comcast. The value of the Flyers franchise, according to Forbes.com is $1.2 Billion.

4. Bader Field in Atlantic City.

Google Maps

The former airfield in Atlantic City continues to sit empty. You may be able to cover the cost of the property - reportedly around $50 Million - but do you have the cash to develop the property in a way that makes the government of Atlantic City happy? Already, a project estimated to be in the $2.7 Billion range has been floated, with nothing definite happening yet.

PS - Do you really want all your money hanging on a project that can't be wiped out at the whim of the city's notoriously "crazy" government?

So, what are your plans when you win the Powerball jackpot?

