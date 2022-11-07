4 Cool Things You Can’t Buy if You Win the $1.9 Billion Powerball
If you're the only winner of the Powerball lottery game, there will still be some things you can't buy.
We're talking about the biggest ever lottery jackpot: $1.9 Billion with a single cash payout option of just under ONE BILLION DOLLARS IN CASH!
There are a lot of things you can buy with that kind of money.
Well, you can buy just about everything.
Just about, but not quite.
Here's what we found:
1. The Philadelphia Eagles football franchise.
While you'd really love to own your favorite football team, you won't be able to. According to Forbes.com, the current value of the Eagles is $4.9 Billion. Perhaps your cash, though, can help you find some partners to link up with. By the way, at $4.9 Billion, the Eagles are not the top football team in America when it comes to value. That distinction belongs to the Dallas Cowboys - a value of $8 Billion. The Eagles are #16 in a ranking of the most valuable sports franchises.
2. The Philadelphia Phillies.
Less valuable than the Eagles, but still out of your price range as a potential cash buyer. According to Statista.com, The Phillies are the eighth most valuable franchise, worth about $2.3 Billion. Highest value baseball franchise? The New York Yankees at $6 Billion.
3. The Philadelphia 76ers.
You're getting closer. The value of the Sixers, according to SportingNews.com is $2.45 Billion. Again, still too rich even for your new Powerball-funded blue-blood status. The New York Knicks are the NBA's top-value franchise at $5,8 Billion.
*Good News! The Philadelphia Flyers hockey team might be within your reach. All you have to do is negotiate a good deal with the current owner, Comcast. The value of the Flyers franchise, according to Forbes.com is $1.2 Billion.
4. Bader Field in Atlantic City.
The former airfield in Atlantic City continues to sit empty. You may be able to cover the cost of the property - reportedly around $50 Million - but do you have the cash to develop the property in a way that makes the government of Atlantic City happy? Already, a project estimated to be in the $2.7 Billion range has been floated, with nothing definite happening yet.
PS - Do you really want all your money hanging on a project that can't be wiped out at the whim of the city's notoriously "crazy" government?
So, what are your plans when you win the Powerball jackpot?