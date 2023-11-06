4 Crazy Viral Videos From Sunday’s Eagles Game

4 Crazy Viral Videos From Sunday&#8217;s Eagles Game

The Philadelphia Eagles game with the Dallas Cowboys Sunday was a pretty crazy game.

What was crazier are some of the videos that have emerged from during the game - not necessarily what happened on the field, either.

Viral Eagles restroom video.


 

Camera rigging fail at Eagles game.

We don't think this hurt anyone.

 

Philadelphia Eagles staffer shows us his....thong?


Kevin Hart (and sons) celebrates the Eagles victory!

The Eagles won the game and are now 8-1 on the season.

