4 shot, 3 dead including child in Newark — reports

NEWARK — Three people are dead including a child following a shooting Wednesday night inside a home, according to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

Newark police arrived at the home on Watson Avenue around 8:45 a.m. and were approached by an armed man who was shot dead by police, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported.

Police then made their way to the home and found a girl dead with a gunshot wound to the chest and a man who was also shot. The shooting was the result of a domestic dispute, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported.

A fourth person who was shot transported themselves to Beth Israel Hospital.

Video showed a semi-automatic rifle lying in the street near the shooting and marked as evidence.

Police response to a shooting on Watson Avenue in Newark 5/3/23

Mayor calls shooting 'tragic'

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office told CBS New York three people died during the incident. Baraka in a statement said the dead included the gunman and called the shooting "tragic."

"This is the reason why we have to come together to deal with issues of mental health, drug abuse, anger, conflict, and all kinds of other issues that we see in our communities in general," the mayor said in his statement. "This is why we have to continue our commitment to the Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery and the ecosystem we built to remove the conditions of violence before they result in this kind of trauma."

The state Attorney General's Office will take the lead on the investigation as any death involving an on-duty police officer must be investigated by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5.

