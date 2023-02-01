5 Places in South Jersey That Pamper Your Dog

Anyone who has a 4-legged member in their family knows that there are times when our fur babies sometimes feel like they're just another kid in the family. As with our traditional kids, our pups get dirty and sometimes it's just easier letting someone else deal with the challenge of cleaning up our pups.

Here in South Jersey, we have many options for getting our pups cleaned and groomed. These are just a few.

Salty Dogs on New Jersey Avenue in Absecon is a long-time family-owned business.

Their hours are open Wednesday 9-3, and Thursday, Friday, and Sunday 9-5. Appointments can be made at (609) 445-2968.

In Mays Landing, you can check out Tame the Wolves. Tame the Wolves is located inside the Pets Plus store at 4450 E. Blackhorse Pike.

Tame the Wolves is open Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 9a-7p. Appointments can be made at (609) 382-6899.

In Northfield, Shaggy Chic Grooming at 1205 Tilton Road offers a wide range of services as well as supplies.

You can schedule an appointment at Shaggy Chic Grooming by calling, 609-484-9500

In Mays Landing, Riordan's Canine Boutique & Grooming Salon is another family-owned business that has been around since 1976. They are located at 5736 Main Street in Mays Landing.

Riordan's staff of 5 offer a wide range of service, and even bathes cats (though they don't offer feline grooming). You can make an appointment by calling, 609-829-2915.

Diane's Grooming is located in the Professional Center at 547 Tilton Road in Northfield. Reviews on Yelp consistently mention their love for animals and "fair prices."

Appointments can be made at (609) 641-3647.

