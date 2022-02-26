Authorities in Wildwood Crest say two people are facing charges for allegedly forging a deed to a home worth over $500,000.

According to the Wildwood Crest Police Department, on December 17th, they, "received a report of a fraud and forgery of a deed to a residence on Seaview Avenue in Wildwood Crest made by a family member of the victim. The victim learned of the forged deed after receiving notification from the Borough of Wildwood Crest informing of a change in ownership made to the residence."

After a three-month-long investigation, detectives determined that 52-year-old Annemarie Rizzi of Philadelphia and 53-year-old Jose Bernardino of Marlton, "allegedly forged and filed false documents with the Cape May County Clerk’s Office during the months between July 2021 and September 2021 to effectuate the theft in excess of $500,000."

Both Bernardino and Rizzi were charged with forgery, fraud-public record, conspiracy, theft, falsifying/tampering with records, and assuming false identity.

Get our free mobile app

Bernardino was arrested by police in Evesham on February 15th and Rizzi turned herself to Wildwood Crest Police on February 21st.

Following their arrests, both were held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility awaiting a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

NJ Residents are Moving to these 25 Cities