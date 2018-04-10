6 Things That Everyone Who Goes To Wawa Knows

There are very few things that people from South Jersey hold dearer than Wawa. We really love Wawa and base our survival on it. Need gas? Go to Wawa. Need air in your tires? Go to Wawa. Need some caffeine? Go to Wawa. Need milk? Go to Wawa. Hungry? Go to Wawa. Many of us start and end our day at Wawa.

There are certain things about Wawa that make it different from other gas stations and convenience stores. Some people from other parts of the country think that the idea of buying food at a gas station is weird, but we know better. Here are 6 things that people who go to Wawa know: