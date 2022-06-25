Authorities in Ocean County say a 61-year-old man was critically injured in a crash between a bicycle and pick-up truck.

Get our free mobile app

The accident, according to the Manchester Township Police Department, happened just before 10:30 Friday morning in the area of Lacey Road and Manchester Blvd. in Whiting.

Responding officers found Joseph Kubiak of Whiting lying in the road next to his bike and a Dodge Ram pickup truck with an attached trailer at the scene.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed Kubiak entered the truck's lane of travel at a slow rate of speed and he struck the side of the trailer.

Lacey Road at Manchester Blvd in Whiting NJ - Photo: Google Maps Lacey Road at Manchester Blvd in Whiting NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Gregory Gianci, Jr., of Waretown, was not injured.

Kubiak was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where, as of Friday night, he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

Authorities say Kubiak was wearing a helmet and he may have suffered a medical episode before the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you witnessed the accident, you are asked to contact the Manchester Township Police Department at (732) 657-6111.

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey