Officials in one Ocean County municipality say two people were injured Sunday in a motorcycle accident at nearly the same location as a fatal motorcycle crash just the day before.

The Manchester Township Police Department says this crash happened around 5:30 Sunday evening in the area of Pasadena and Mount Misery Roads in Whiting.

Upon arrival, officers observed a red 2018 Harley Davidson Road Glide Motorcycle laying on its side in the westbound shoulder of the roadway. The motorcycle was being operated by Frederick Fritz, 55, of Manchester and Phyllis Fritz, 53, also of Manchester occupied the passenger seat of the motorcycle prior to the crash.

According to police, the pair was traveling eastbound on Pasadena Road when a deer suddenly entered the road, hitting the motorcycle on its left side. The impact resulted in both riders being thrown from the bike.

Frederick and Phyllis were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police say the deer jumped into the road so quickly that Fritz did not have time to react to it.

This accident happened nearly 24 hours after a fatal motorcycle crash took place in the same area.

On Saturday afternoon, two motorcyclists were traveling eastbound on Pasadena Road when 57-year-old Michael Varcadipane attempted to stop to help another motorcyclist who was stopped on the shoulder. 66-year-old Paul Brinkman, who did not react in time to Varcadipane's actions, collided with him and was thrown from his motorcycle. Brinkman, who police said was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

