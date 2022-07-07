Two 20-year-old Women Severely Burned in Ocean County, NJ, ATV Accident
Authorities in Ocean County say two women were severely burned in an ATV accident Wednesday evening.
At around 6:15 PM, the Manchester Township Police Department says they were called out to Trenton Ave. in the Roosevelt City section of Whiting.
There, officers found Nicole Rasmussen Manchester and Victoria Labrecque of Toms River, both 20 years old, with severe burns to their heads, backs, arms, and faces.
They told police that while they were riding their Polaris ATV through the trails off of Roosevelt Blvd. and Trenton Ave., the vehicle flipped over and caught fire. They were able to walk to a nearby home where they waited for first aid.
Members of the Whiting Volunteer Fire Department and NJ State Forest Fire Service arrived and extinguished the fire at the ATV and in the woods around it.
Both women were flown to St. Barnabas Medical Center Livingston Burn Center for treatment of their injuries. Their condition was not included in a press release Thursday afternoon.
The accident remains under investigation.