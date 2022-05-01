Authorities in Ocean County say a man was killed Saturday afternoon when two motorcycles collided as one driver attempted to help a third motorcyclist.

The Manchester Township Police Department says the accident happened around 2:15 near the intersection of Pasadena and Mount Misery Roads in Whiting.

Arriving at the scene, officers found a Harley Davidson Road King Motorcycle laying on its side on the shoulder of the road and a 2018 Indian Chieftain Motorcycle upright in the middle of the road.

The driver of the Harley, 66-year-old Paul Brinkman, was severely injured and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Indian Motorcycle, 57-year-old Michael Varcadipane, sustained injuries to the right side of his body but refused medical attention.

According to police,

The investigation revealed that Brinkman and Varcadipane were traveling together eastbound on Pasadena Road in a staggered formation with Brinkman traveling behind Varcadipane. Varcadipane observed a disabled motorcyclist on the westbound shoulder of Pasadena Road and attempted to pull over onto the eastbound shoulder to assist the disabled motorcyclist. As Varcadipane began to decelerate and pull off the roadway, Brinkman failed to react in time and collided with the Indian Motorcycle.

The front of Brinkman's Harley struck the front of Varcadipane's Indian Motorcycle, which caused both motorcyclists to lose control; they were both thrown from their bikes.

Police say Brinkman was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet but Varcadipane was.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, but at this point, following too closely and rider inattention appear to be primary contributing factors.

The road was closed for several hours while officers conducted their investigation.

