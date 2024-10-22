A Hammonton man has died nearly two weeks after a single-vehicle accident in Gloucester County.

The Franklin Township Police Department says that just after 10:00 Wednesday morning, October 9th, their officers were called to the 1100 block of Tuckahoe Road for a report of a vehicle that had hit a tree.

Authorities say the driver and sole occupant, 74-year-old Timothy Weatherby of Hammonton, was driving a 1998 Jeep SUV northbound on Tuckahoe Road when, according to a witness, he crossed over into the southbound lane, his vehicle left the roadway and then struck some shrubs and trees.

Weatherby was entrapped in the vehicle. After being extracted, he was flown to Cooper University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on October 21st.

Tuckahoe Road in Franklin Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Ofc. Matthew Flynn with the Franklin Township Police Department is handling the investigation into this crash. Anyone with additional information is asked to call (856) 694-1415.