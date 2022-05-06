Cops in Absecon say a man from Philadelphia was arrested earlier this week for being in possession of a gun and a stolen vehicle.

The scene unfolded around 11:00 Monday morning, May 2nd when an officer who was patrolling the White Horse Pike located a vehicle in the parking lot of a motel that was stolen during a carjacking in Philadelphia, according to the Absecon Police Department.

The investigation revealed that 20-year-old Tydre Nyair Burnett of Philadelphia was allegedly in possession of the stolen vehicle along wit a loaded 9mm handgun.

Burnett was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of hollow point bullets, possession of a high capacity magazine, and receiving stolen property.

Burnett was lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The Absecon Police Department is working with the Philadelphia Police Department on this case.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

