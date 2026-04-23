You want a burger, and you want it fast.

You're not making it at home, and you don't want to wait because you gotta go!

Get ready to pay the most for the best.

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The Top-Rated Burger Chain in America

A new YouGuv Survey has ranked the top fast-food burger place in the country, and Five Guys has come out on top!

Five Guys finished first in the study, followed by Burger King, In-N-Out Burger, Wendy's, and McDonald's. Four out of five of the chains have locations in New Jersey. (The closest In-N-Out is in Tennessee, although plans call for most east-ward expansion in the future.)

When it comes to french fries, Five Guys came in second place (even though they seem to give you a bunch of extra fries every time!). First place in the french fry race goes to McDonald's, Chick-Fil-A comes in third, followed by Wendy's, and Burger King.

Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

Where You Can Find Five Guys in South Jersey

You can try out America's favorite fast food burger (and second-ranked fries) at one of these Five Guys locations:

720 White Horse Pike in Absecon

3151 Route 9 South in Rio Grande

2180 North Second Street in Millville

When it comes to price for that fast food burger, you're likely to pay the most at Five Guys.

Do you agree with the poll? What's your go-to fast-food place for burgers and fries?

Happy eating!

SOURCE: YouGuv

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