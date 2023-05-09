Adorable Spray Park Set to Open this Summer in Seaside Park, NJ

Seaside Park and Seaside Heights saw some changes last year and this year will be no different. I'm excited about this summer at the boardwalk.

Seaside Park is revitalizing their boardwalk with fun things to do with families. Seaside Heights has The Ocean View restaurant, bar, cabanas, and a pool right on the boardwalk.

Get our free mobile app

Kids love spray parks or spray pads. There's a brand new one on the boardwalk in Seaside Park and I got to check it out. It looks adorable and I would imagine it's for the little ones. Kids of all ages love spray parks, some are free in Ocean County, and some are not.

From the Sea Spray Park in Seaside Park Facebook page:

This spray pad or park, whatever you want to call it, looks too cute not to show you pictures before it's all built. The kids will love this.

They're hiring for the summertime, what a cool job it would be to work here. From their Facebook page:

Ocean County Spray Parks - Splash Pad in Pine Lake Park in Manchester - Ocean Gate Splash Pad in Ocean Gate - Justice Plaza in Jackson - Berkeley Island County Park in Berkeley Township.

Monmouth County Spray Parks - Asbury Splash Park in Asbury Park - Spraygorund at Dorbrook Recreation area in Colts Neck - Black J. Tighe Park in Freehold - Thompson Grove Park Splash Pad in Manalapan - Cross Farm Park in Holmdel.

Spray parks or pads have become so much more popular in the last couple of years. It's fun for kids and parents and especially a way to keep cool in the summer. Will more rides be added to the Seaside Park Boardwalk? We're still waiting to see if more will be added to the boardwalk.

This amazing, adorable spray park will be open for the 2023 season. CLICK HERE for more information and keep your eye out for the opening day.