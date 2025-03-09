A Toms River man is sitting in jail this weekend for allegedly not registering as a Megan's Law offender.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says 36-year-old Keith Hadden was taken into custody Friday by the Seaside Heights Police Department.

According to officials, an investigation revealed that Hadden moved from his registered address in Toms River to Seaside Heights without notifying law enforcement, which he was obligated to do under Megan’s Law.

They also discovered that he had allegedly been fired from his registered place of employment and he didn't tell authorities, which is another violation of that law.

Enacted in 1994, Megan’s Law requires certain sex offenders to register with their local police departments whenever they move and/or change their residential address or place of employment. Failure to do so is a third-degree crime.

Hadden is being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.