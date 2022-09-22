After 17 Years, One Location of a Popular Jersey Shore Restaurant is Closing

After nearly two decades at the Jersey Shore, one restaurant will not be returning when the tourists do next season.

Get our free mobile app

However, there is some good news to report in this story.

In an era where it seems like every time you go online, there's news of another restaurant closing, this particular eatery has two locations and only one is shutting down.

Our culinary travels take us to Long Beach Island where Living On The Veg has announced they will not be reopening in Beach Haven.

Living On The Veg in Beach Haven NJ is closing - Photo: Google Maps Living On The Veg in Beach Haven NJ is closing - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Per a post on their Facebook page,

The day has come for us to say goodbye to LBI. After much deliberation we will not be reopening our doors at our LBI location next season. We want to truly thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for all the support we've received over the last 17 years!

Living On The Veg in Manahawkin NJ is remaining open - Photo: Google Maps Living On The Veg in Manahawkin NJ is remaining open - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Luckily, Living On The Veg has a second location on East Bay Avenue in Manahawkin and that one will remain open.

The company says they have been "dedicated to providing healthy food through our commitment to an animal friendly lifestyle" since 2005.

10 Best Restaurants for the Fall in Ocean County, NJ