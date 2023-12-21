Ahoy! Franklin Twp NJ Police Make Arrest in Porch Pirate Case

Well, shiver me timbers! They got their man (Allegedly - as all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.).

Police in Franklin Township, New Jersey say they've arrested a man responsible for taking a package, containing over $4,000 worth of electronics from the front steps of a residence.

The theft occurred in the Malaga section of Franklin Township

Police say it all started back on December 13th, when a resident on Oak Avenue in Malaga said someone took their package from the front of their home.

Police reviewed surveillance photos and determined the package had been taken by a man shortly after it was delivered by FedEx.

Arrest made one week later

Franklin Police, thanks to help from an alert neighbor, were able to identify a suspect.

They were able to question and ultimately arrest German Gomez Mendez, 24, of Pennsauken. Police say Mendez admitted to the theft.

Mendez has been charged with theft and has a court date pending.

SOURCE: Franklin Township Police Department.

