Ahoy! Franklin Twp NJ Police Make Arrest in Porch Pirate Case

Ahoy! Franklin Twp NJ Police Make Arrest in Porch Pirate Case

Photo by Sergey Semin on Unsplash

Well, shiver me timbers! They got their man (Allegedly - as all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.).

Police in Franklin Township, New Jersey say they've arrested a man responsible for taking a package, containing over $4,000 worth of electronics from the front steps of a residence.

Get our free mobile app
Google Maps
loading...

The theft occurred in the Malaga section of Franklin Township

Police say it all started back on December 13th, when a resident on Oak Avenue in Malaga said someone took their package from the front of their home.

Police reviewed surveillance photos and determined the package had been taken by a man shortly after it was delivered by FedEx.

Google Maps
loading...

Arrest made one week later

Franklin Police, thanks to help from an alert neighbor, were able to identify a suspect.

They were able to question and ultimately arrest German Gomez Mendez, 24, of Pennsauken. Police say Mendez admitted to the theft.

Mendez has been charged with theft and has a court date pending.

SOURCE: Franklin Township Police Department.

South Jersey's Best Christmas Lights 2023

Looking for the best Christmas lights in South Jersey, check out this list.

Check out this Horse Ranch for Sale in Egg Harbor Township

Buy Your Very Own Dutton-Like Ranch in South Jersey!

Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

Filed Under: Franklin Township, Malaga, Police, porch pirate, Theft
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3