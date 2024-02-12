🐕 New Jersey has a bunch of different stereotypes.

🐕 Usually, it's never just one that's the butt of all the jokes.

🐕 Thanks to AI, NJ stereotypes just helped to create the fictional NJ state dog.



If you've heard one New Jersey stereotype, you've heard them all. Residents of the Garden State are used to it by now; all the jokes about New Jersey that never seem to be in short supply.

Ask any one of us how many times we've been told that New Jersey is a s***hole and you'd be shocked at the answer. Believe me when I say it's more than what can be counted on one hand. We get it... New Jersey's "the armpit of America."

Get our free mobile app

Joke's on you, though. Most of us here in the Garden State just laugh off all the silly assumptions about NJ nowadays. Truth be told, some of the stereotypes are true.

For one, it's true that people from New Jersey are a different breed. We're loud, we're usually super outgoing, and we're not afraid of confrontation.

That's probably why artificial intelligence nailed it when trying to create the perfect state dog for New Jersey.



via GIPHY

AI is changing the game when it comes to art generation. Who knew AI tools would make the career of graphic design almost obsolete? That's what this technology is doing at the present.

The folks over at The PetLab Co have used AI to create state dogs based on each one's unique characteristics and stereotypes. After all, that's where AI gets it's information from, right? Published stereotypes and unique quirks assigned to each state's persona...

Boy, did they NAIL New Jersey's would-be state dog.

The AI technology created "The Garden State Bull." Take a look:

PetLab Co via Press Release/AI PetLab Co via Press Release/AI loading...

New Jersey's would-be state dog is the bulldog. Seems like a perfect fit, wouldn't you say? Bulldog's don't take any crap, they'll bark when they need to handle their business, and they mind their own business when something doesn't interest them.

Sounds about right for NJ, doesn't it?

Check out the complete list HERE.

Top 10 Girl Dog Names for 2023 Brainstorming dog names? American Kennel Club released their list of the most popular girl dog names in 2023! If you're looking for a unique name, you may want to stay away from these...

Top 10 Boy Dog Names For 2023 Brainstorming dog names? American Kennel Club released their list of the most popular boy dog names in 2023! If you're looking for a unique name, you may want to stay away from these...