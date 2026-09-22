If you’re already looking for something fun to do with the kids this Halloween, Popcorn Park in Forked River has a brand-new reason to make plans. The Forked River animal refuge is hosting its first-ever Halloween celebration, and it sounds like a pretty fun way to spend a fall weekend.

Boo At The Refuge is happening Saturday, October 17, and Sunday, October 18, from noon to 4 p.m. Reportedly, VIP ticket holders can get in starting at 11 a.m.

What’s Happening At Boo At The Refuge?

This isn’t just a costume day at the animal refuge. Families can expect trick-or-treating, crafts, games, animal encounters and plenty of Halloween-themed activities.

There will also be a costume parade and contest, plus opportunities to meet Popcorn Park’s animal ambassadors. Basically, kids can get their Halloween fix while getting up close with some pretty memorable animal residents.

And Yes, Adults Get Halloween Fun Too

Parents aren’t being left out of the fun. The event will also feature Halloween cocktails and beer from participating breweries, giving grown-ups something to look forward to while the kids are busy collecting treats.

Boo at the Refuge will take place at Associated Humane Societies located at 1 Humane Way in Forked River.

Since this is the first year for the event, it could be a fun one to add to the family’s October calendar. Costumes, animals, candy and a little fall atmosphere? That’s a pretty solid Halloween combination.