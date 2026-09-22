If you're looking for a new job, your local ShopRite store might be looking for you!

ShopRite, and all Wakerfern Food Corp. stores are holding a job fair this weekend!

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ShopRite Job Fair is This Saturday

All South Jersey ShopRite locations will be participating in a job fair this Saturday (September 26th) from 11am - 2pm.

Just stop in at your favorite ShopRite this Saturday and check in at the service counter. From there, you'll be guided to an interview location.

ShopRite will be hiring for full and part-time, as well as management positions.

From ShopRite:

"Open positions include general clerks, front-end associates, inventory and grocery department team members, among others. Associates enjoy competitive benefits and opportunities to grow within a dynamic, customer-focused retail environment. Many roles offer on-the-job training, flexible scheduling and access to a unique game-based learning platform designed to help team members build skills and advance their careers."

If you can't make it in person on Saturday, you can also apply online here.

Among the benefits available to ShopRite employees are tuition and entertainment discounts and scholarship opportunities.

Good Luck!

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