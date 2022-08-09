Did You Know About Attraction Based On Popular Kid’s Game Show At American Dream?

American Dream Mega Mall has so many attractions, you would need more than a day to try everything.

They offer Nickelodeon Universe, DreamWorks Water Park, Sea Life Aquarium and Angry Birds Mini Golf just to name a few.

But did you know they have an attraction based on a popular kid's game show from back in the day?

Are you familiar with Legends of the Hidden Temple?

It was an action-adventure game show for kids that aired on Nickelodeon back in the 1990's and has now been revamped on The CW.

Contestants play a game involving trivia questions and physical challenges with hopes of getting inside the hidden temple to find the lost treasures.

And who could forget Olmec, the huge stone head who ran the games?

Well it is time to see if you can climb to find the hidden treasures at American Dream's Legend of the Hidden Temple Ropes Course Challenge.

According to AmericanDream.com, "Olmec challenges all to scale the breathtaking heights on the record breaking 9 level adventure ropes course."

It is the highest ropes course in the entire world and it is huge! Up to 90 climbers can be on this contraption at once.

They also have made accommodations for younger kids.

If you are between 36 to 64 inches tall, you will climb along the lower portion.

If you are 48 inches or taller, you will climb along the upper section with no parental supervision.

If you head to CoasterNation.com, you can see photos of this ropes course and yes, Olmec will be in attendance.

This standalone attraction is inside Nickelodeon Universe but you do need to purchase separate tickets to take part.

A challenger pass costs $20.00 per person.

I remember watching this show so intensely as a kid so I am feeling super nostalgic.

Do you think you have what it takes to find the hidden treasures inside the temple?

Only one way to find out.

