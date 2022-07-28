Amy Grant Hospitalized After Bicycle Accident

Amy Grant, who rose to fame as a Contemporary Christian music superstar in the '80s, was hospitalized on Wednesday (July 27) in Nashville after sustaining injuries in a bicycle accident.

According to Nexstar Media Wire and the Associated Press, a representative for Grant, who is married to Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill, stated that she was riding her bicycle near the Harpeth Hills Golf Course in Nashville with a friend at about 3PM when she fell.

An ambulance transferred Grant to the emergency room at Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she received treatment for cuts and abrasions. Grant, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, did not receive any major injuries, according to various reports. Her condition was stable, but the hospital considered admitting her for observation as a precaution, her family stated.

Grant became one of the most important vanguard artists in the Contemporary Christian music movement with the release of her self-titled debut album in 1977. She was one of the genre's most popular artists with a string of hits that included "Father's Eyes," "Sing Your Praise to the Lord," "El Shaddai" and more.

Grant later crossed over into mainstream pop with the release of Unguarded in 1985, and her pop hits include "Find a Way," "Baby Baby," "Every Heartbeat" and more. The 61-year-old singer married Vince Gill in May of 2000. She is among the artists slated to receive the Kennedy Center Honors later in 2022.

