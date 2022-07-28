Egg Harbor Twp Police Looking to Identify Several Persons From Cameras

Police in Egg Harbor Township have been busy trying to identify people caught on surveillance cameras in several locations in the township.

Police aren't saying what any of these people may have done, just that they'd like help identifying these people. Police call them "persons of interest in reference to ongoing investigations."

Here's a look at the photos of people and vehicles provided by EHT Police:

Egg Harbor Township Police Department Egg Harbor Township Police Department loading...

Egg Harbor Township Police Department Egg Harbor Township Police Department loading...

Get our free mobile app

Egg Harbor Township Police Department Egg Harbor Township Police Department loading...

Egg Harbor Township Police Department Egg Harbor Township Police Department loading...

Egg Harbor Township Police Department Egg Harbor Township Police Department loading...

Egg Harbor Township Police Department Egg Harbor Township Police Department loading...

If you can help police with the identification of any of these people, you're urged to call Egg Harbor Township Police's Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email to cid@ehtpd.com.

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State