North Wildwood Police Ask For Help in Theft Investigation
North Wildwood Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a couple of suspects in a theft investigation.
Police say a theft took place about 9:15 pm on June 22 near the 100 block of West Spruce Avenue. Police say the two suspects fled the area in a blue Dodge Dakota.
Police have provided these photos of the suspects and their vehicle:
If you can help police with identification, you're urged to contact the North Wildwood Police Department at (609) 522-2411. You can also email the Detective Division at detectives@nwpd.org. An anonymous tip can be made by using the TEXT-A-TIP by texting TIP NWPD, followed by your message, to 888777.
SOURCE: North Wildwood Police Department.
