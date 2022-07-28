North Wildwood Police Ask For Help in Theft Investigation

North Wildwood Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a couple of suspects in a theft investigation.

Police say a theft took place about 9:15 pm on June 22 near the 100 block of West Spruce Avenue. Police say the two suspects fled the area in a blue Dodge Dakota.

Get our free mobile app

Police have provided these photos of the suspects and their vehicle:

North Wildwood Police Department North Wildwood Police Department loading...

North Wildwood Police Department North Wildwood Police Department loading...

If you can help police with identification, you're urged to contact the North Wildwood Police Department at (609) 522-2411. You can also email the Detective Division at detectives@nwpd.org. An anonymous tip can be made by using the TEXT-A-TIP by texting TIP NWPD, followed by your message, to 888777.

SOURCE: North Wildwood Police Department.

LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.