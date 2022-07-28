Spirit Air President and CEO, Ted Christie has confirmed that Spirit Airlines plans to combine with JetBlue Airways, saying:

The combination of JetBlue and Spirit will create the fifth largest domestic airline, serving more than 77 million Guests annually on more than 1,700+ daily flights to over 125 destinations in 30 countries. Bringing together our airlines will be a game changer, enhancing our ability to grow and compete with the dominant U.S. carriers while also delivering low fares and outstanding service.

According to Christie, the larger company will have increased relevance in the following cities as follows:

Fort Lauderdale

Los Angeles

Orlando

Atlanta

Chicago

Dallas

Detroit

Houston

Las Vegas

Miami

Additionally, the new company will new a combined fleet of 458 aircraft, along with purchase orders for 300 Airbus aircrafts.

Because of necessary regulatory requirements, this merger will not close quickly.

Christie expects the closing to take place No later than the first half of 2024. Christie advised that until then, It will be “business as usual.”

Christie has also confirmed that customers will not experience any immediate impact to the ticketing or scheduling process.

Christie closed by saying that Spirit Airlines is “committed to keeping you informed and will share more details in the coming months.”

Source: Business Wire

