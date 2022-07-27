2022 ‘CMA Fest’ TV Special Reveals Complete Performance List

CMA Fest 2022 took place June 9-12 in Nashville, and fans who couldn't attend can experience the fun during a three-hour CMA Fest TV special.

2022 CMA Fest airs Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 8PM ET on ABC, and the CMA revealed the complete list of songs fans can expect in a press release on Thursday (July 27).

Dierks Bentley and Elle King will team to co-host the annual special, which will feature 30 performances that were recorded live from the 49th CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium. The show will feature sets from Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson, Parker McCollum, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood.

The CMA Fest special will also feature superstar collaborations that took place live at the four-day festival, including Bentley and Billy Ray Cyrus, Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce, Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, King and Ashley McBryde, Lady A featuring Breland, and Zac Brown Band with Darius Rucker.

See the bottom of this post for a full list of performers and the songs they will perform.

Bentley and King are hosting the televised event for the first time, and Bentley promises humor and "spontaneous moments" between the two of them.

"I think Elle brings so much to the table," Bentley says. "Onstage she’s just a riot and also super talented – a great combination of talent with comedic humor. A lot of spontaneous moments between the two of us and just a lot of laughs."

"I am co-hosting this whole shebang," King adds. "Not only do I get to do it with my buddy Dierks, I also get to see all these incredible performances and be a part of a big party!"

The CMA Fest television special will air on ABC and become available to stream on Hulu the next day.

2022 CMA Fest TV Special Performers and Songs:

Jason Aldean, “She’s Country” and “Trouble With a Heartbreak”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Heartfirst” and “Half of my Hometown”

Dierks Bentley, “Drunk on a Plane”

Brothers Osborne, “Skeletons”

Kane Brown, “Like I Love Country Music” and “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan, “Kick the Dust Up”

Luke Combs, “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and “The Kind of Love We Make”

Billy Ray Cyrus and Dierks Bentley, “Achy Breaky Heart"

Russell Dickerson, “Love You Like I Used To”

Wynonna Judd with Carly Pearce, “Why Not Me”

Elle King, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Elle King With Ashley McBryde, “Ex's & Oh’s”

Lady A, “Summer State of Mind”

Lady A featuring Breland, “Need You Now”

Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Parker McCollum, “To Be Loved by You”

Old Dominion, “No Hard Feelings”

Thomas Rhett, “Slow Down Summer” and medley of “Get Me Some of That,” “It Goes Like This” and “Vacation”

Darius Rucker, “Wagon Wheel”

Cole Swindell, “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”

Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never”

Carrie Underwood, “Ghost Story” and “Good Girl”

Zac Brown Band, “Out in the Middle”

Zac Brown Band with Darius Rucker, “Chicken Fried”

