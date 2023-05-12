We are constantly being hit with "bad news" stories so I wanted to share a "good news" story and an event that happened right here in Ocean County, New Jersey. It was an Eagle Scout project that will give honor and retirement to our beloved "Stars and Stripes". A place where residents can retire their U.S. Flags when they are ready to be replaced.

This is a fantastic project that is a positive addition to Toms River Township, Ocean County, and the State of New Jersey. Congratulations to Eagle Scout Shane August and Troop 92 for this wonderful addition to our community. Shane dedicated the project in honor of Michael Kelly. According to Art Gallagher from Toms River Mayor Mo Hills' Office, "Shane dedicated his project to Kelly, the late son of a friend of his mother. While a scout pursuing Eagle, Kelly had chosen to create a Flag Drop Box in his community. But was thwarted when he became ill with Crohn’s disease and aged out of the Boy Scouts before he could complete his project. When Kelly recovered after several hospitalizations over many years, he became a Corrections Officer in Ocean County. Kelly was enrolled in the Port Authority Police Academy Class #117, but sadly his Crohn’s returned and his health declined rapidly. Kelly did not graduate from the Academy and passed away on January 11, 2019. Members of the Kelly Family were present for the dedication.

“I was so moved by Michael’s courage and determination, and I liked his project idea that I thought I could carry it out in his name,” Shane said. “The project is located at 33 Washington Street in front of the Municipal Building. It is a designated drop box where anyone in the community can leave their old, tattered and torn flags. Every so often, the box will be emptied and all the flags will be retired properly by either the Scouts or the American Legion.”

We want to commend Shane and Troop 92 and everyone involved in this fabulous project and I will definitely be using the drop-off box in the future when our flags are ready for a proper retirement.

Rachel Disbrow, an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter, provided signing for Shane's grandparent. Mayor Hill presented Disbrow with a certificate of appreciation for volunteering to make the ceremony complete for Shane's family.

Shane August, 16 and a junior at Toms River High School East, was joined by his family, fellow members of Boy Scout Troop 92, members of the Toms River Veterans Commission, Mayor Mo Hill, and Councilmen Kevin Geoghegan and Justin Lamb on Tuesday afternoon as he dedicated his Eagle Scout Project at Toms River Town Hall.

Thanks to Mayor Hills' Office (Art Gallagher) for sending details and photos.

