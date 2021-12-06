An Open Letter to the Jerk Who Was Driving This Van in Mays Landing NJ

Yes, I shouldn't call people a jerk.

Except people who ARE jerks.

Get our free mobile app

Like this driver. (I'm assuming the person driving the van is the owner of the vehicle. If I'm wrong I apologize.)

[Image contains mature language]

JK

Dear owner of the above van,

You are a jerk.

Why?

I call you a jerk because of the very vulgar stickers you have plastered on the back of your van.

Vulgar as in swear words, sexual content, and all-in-all poor taste.

Look, I'm no angel. If someone at some point someone goes through my deleted text messages and deleted email history, I probably won't be able to run for the presidency.

Honestly, though, vulgarity, cussing, and sexual humor may have its place - but it shouldn't be on the back of a van cruising through the parking lot of a family-friendly store like Target.

What if someone has kids in their car? You know what kids do when they're learning to read. They read everything. Kids don't need to be reading your smut. Neither do the grandmothers of America.

Yes this is 2021 and everything is available everywhere for everyone to see it, but that doesn't mean it needs to be plastered on your van.

Have you no moral compass? Doesn't this seem slightly wrong to you?

I have so many questions!

Do you have parents? A wife? Children? Are they OK with you parading around South Jersey like that?

(By the way, I'm assuming the driver/owner is a man. Is that wrong of me?)

That's it. Just wanted you to know I thought you were a jerk.

Sincerely,

Joe Kelly

American, Dad, Husband, Son.

*********************

By the way, if you're reading this and you're not the van driver/owner, I'd love to hear your thoughts on this.

I didn't block out the words on the van, because, well, they are out there. If they are blocked out when you are reading this, maybe my editor has more brains than I do...'

I do find the "Breast Cancer Awareness" ribbon very ironic, by the way. (Unless it's some sort of parody of the ribbon. I can't zoom in enough to read what's written inside.)

Best Yelp Reviews of Local Jails and Prisons Believe it or not, people do Yelp reviews for jails and prisons!

HIlarious Comments About Cape May Lighthouse We love the Cape May Lighthouse. Some people, though, well, not so much. Check out the comments!

HIlarious Comments About Cape May Lighthouse We love the Cape May Lighthouse. Some people, though, well, not so much. Check out the comments!