Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in Camden Tuesday night.

According to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay, Camden County officers received a ShotSpotter alert just before 9:30 PM in the area of 721 State Street in Camden.

Responding officers found 31-year-old Luis Vazquez-Garcia suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead minutes later.

This was the second fatal shooting in Camden on Tuesday. About an hour before this incident, two people were shot on East Randolph Street -- one fatally and the other was last known to be in critical condition.

Both shooting investigations are ongoing between the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Camden County Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 225-8443 or Camden County Police at (609) 519-6918.

