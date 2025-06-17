Do know what you're doing for the weekend of July 4th yet?

Most people do the same thing each and every year. Whether you're headed to your sister's for a barbecue, spending a day at the beach, or planning a day at the waterpark, most people have specific traditions they don't tend to deviate from for July 4th weekend.

Get our free mobile app

In New Jersey, plenty of people head to the beach to celebrate America's birthday.

6 Perfect Summer Day Trips For Your Toddler In South Jersey Photo by Jerry Wang on Unsplash loading...

Kid-Friendly July 4th Activities

If spending your day on the sand having to keep an eye on your little kids in the water doesn't sound like the most appealing way to spend your 4th of July, there are plenty of other kid-friendly places and events to take advantage of during your holiday weekend celebration.

READ MORE: NJ Residents Reveal Their Vacation Alternatives For Summer 2025

So many towns throughout the Garden State host wonderful, small-town celebrations for the 4th of July that the kids will love. The Gloucester County town of Pitman, for example, hosts a fun Independence Day parade every year. Kids are even welcome to join in! Parents can register their child to ride their July 4th-themed decorated bike down Broadway. Make sure to let friends and family know so they can come to support!

Kids Eat Free This July 4th Weekend At Select NJ restaurants Photo by Kris Len Lu on Unsplash loading...

Free Kids' Meals In NJ Throughout July 4th Weekend

Barbecues are another popular 4th of July tradition throughout the Garden State. While most people love a good, old-fashioned Independence Day burger on the grill, for some, it's not worth the hassle.

Why not head out somewhere the kids can eat for free? There are a few specific NJ-based chain restaurant locations offering parents quite the deal this 4th of July.

Kids will eat free at select Applebee's locations throughout the Garden State during 4th of July weekend! As long as your local Applebee's is a Doherty-owned location, you can take advantage of the freedom from a food bill for your kiddos over the upcoming holiday weekend. Just order one adult entrée and you can enjoy up to two kids' meals at absolutely no cost.

Pro-Tip: Don't order carside-to-go. This offer DOES NOT apply to curbside orders. You must dine-in to take advantage of the deal.

Do Not Serve These 8 Foods At Your 4th Of July Cookout Gallery Credit: Canva