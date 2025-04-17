Easter is SO much fun when you're a kid, isn't it? I remember having a BLAST on Easter Sunday. Decorating eggs, the Easter Egg hunt, and of course, the basket from the bunny all made for such memorable memories made year after year.

If you're trying to make this Easter as festive as possible, but trying to maintain a budget.... trust me.. you're not alone.

2025 has had a rough start for so many people. Any way to keep the holiday affordable is much appreciated by so many families here in the Garden State.

Good news, parents! Your can take your kids out to dinner FOR FREE this Easter Sunday!

NJ Kids Eat Free At Applebee's This Easter Doherty's loading...

Easter Sunday Dining Deals

Plenty of places are offering beautiful menus for the Easter holiday this year. The problem is, a lot of people don't have enough money to take the entire family out for a fancy meal.

If there's a way to cut down the cost of the kids' meal, parents would be much more likely to take the kids to dinner on Easter Sunday.

Applebee's Footing The Kids' Bill On Easter

On Easter Sunday 2025, kids eat free at Doherty-owned Applebee's locations across the Garden State. Free kids’ meals, zero stress, and no kitchen cleanup... what’s not to love?

Sad to say it, but dining out as a family these days can be quite a splurge. So, it’s nice when a place steps up with a little help. This Easter, Applebee’s is doing just that. When you order an adult entrée, you can score up to 2 free kids meals (for dine-in only). It’s a small break for parents that makes a big difference.

Kids Eat Free At NJ Applebee's Google Street View loading...

The kids’ menu has all the classics—think mac & cheese, chicken tenders, cheeseburgers, and other favorites that even your pickiest eater will approve of.

Here’s the full list of NJ spots offering the deal:

- Brick

- Bridgewater

- Butler

- Clark

- Clifton

- Edison

- Garfield

- Hackensack

- Hackettstown

- Hillsborough

- Howell

- Jersey City

- Jersey Gardens

- Kearny

- Lacey

- Linden

- Manahawkin

- Manalapan

- Manchester

- Middletown

- Milltown

- Mount Olive

- Newark

- Newton

- North Bergen

- Ocean

- Paramus

- Parsippany

- Phillipsburg

- Piscataway

- Rockaway

- Tinton Falls

- Totowa

- Union

You can skip the dishes on Easter Sunday this year. Gather the fam and head to Applebee’s this Easter.

