How much are you spending on random stuff these days? To be real, many of us in the Garden State aren’t exactly swimming in extra cash right now. Between rent, gas, and the price of, well, everything, it’s safe to say big-ticket luxuries aren’t exactly top of the list.

But that doesn’t mean we’ve stopped day-dreaming about a little taste of the good life, right?

Navigare Yachting dug into Google search data from October 2020 to October 2025 to figure out what kind of luxury experiences people are craving across the United States. As for New Jersey, the results aren’t exactly shocking. They’re actually totally on brand.

Michelin Star Dining NJ Photo by Nathaniel Yeo on Unsplash loading...

Michelin-Star Dining Tops The Charts

When it comes to luxury, Jersey folks are all about the food. Michelin-star dining took the top spot here with a 37% search interest.

Honestly, are we surprised? Whether it’s snagging a reservation at a swanky new spot or hunting down a local fine-dining gem, we live for a good meal. Tons of delicious restaurants to choose from not too far from home.

Yachting Photo by vicky hall-newman on Unsplash loading...

NJ Dreams Of Boats

In second place, we see that yacht charters are at 28%. Even if most of us aren’t exactly captaining our own vessels anytime soon, there’s something about the idea of cruising the Jersey Shore with a glass of champagne that just feels right. It’s aspirational, it’s coastal, and it’s pure summer-day fantasy.

I’d rather be cruising like Captain Jack Sparrow, but that’s just me. If ya know, ya know…

wellness retreat Photo by Marea Wellness on Unsplash loading...

Wellness Retreats Round Out NJ’s Luxury List

Coming in third with 19%: wellness retreats. Between work stress, endless commutes, and the news cycle, a peaceful weekend of meditation and spa treatments sounds like the real luxury.

So sure, maybe we’re not splurging on private jets or villas right now. But New Jersey still knows how to indulge: one fancy dinner, boat day, or spa weekend at a time.

