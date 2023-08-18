Are You Kidding? NJ Singer Named One of the Most Overrated Ever

There's a blogger who put out a list of his "Most Overrated Rock Stars of All Time." I saw the headline, and I had to see his list.

Now, I may not always agree with lists like this. Most of the time, they're created to evoke reactions and provoke talk. It can be a fun exercise to debate these lists with friends.

After looking at this particular list, I realized something was up. I clicked on his link to see who would have a list like this. Turns out, I had been had. Not that you have to be an expert to have an opinion, but this list turned out to be clickbait for a cooking site.

I'll share the link later, but I'll warn you that the few people who actually follow him, gave his recipes an average rating of 3 out of five.

Here's a look at some of the entries on this list, I thought I'd offer my own views. So here it goes.

Kid Rock: There are some artists who you just have to see live to understand the appeal. I saw him open for Aerosmith a while back. I expected loud, and he was loud, but holy cow, what a performer!

The Beatles: This is the band by which all others are measured. There was a time when the Beatles held the top 5 songs on Billboard's Hot 100- at the same time. They are the only group to achieve that feat. Oh, and if you think Swifties are loyal, you should look up videos of the Beatles in concert!

Mariah Carey: This should draw some reaction. No doubt, she's put out some great songs, but I don't see why she's viewed as a goddess of sorts. Maybe it's her reputation for being less than nice, but I always felt there were many others who deserve more recognition.

Metallica: Ok, not really my choice of music, but I've got to give props to a band that's been around for over 40 years and continues to draw fans. In the heavy metal genre, there's Metallica, and then everyone else.

Bruce Springsteen: The list of contemporary American poets has one name that stands out from the rest. Jersey's own Bruce Springsteen. Whether or not you agree with his politics, you have to respect the way he conveys what's in his heart in a way no others can.

But that's only part of it. Bruce captures what it was like growing up in New Jersey. He sings of girls, the frustration of wanting to get out, and the fun we had growing up in the Garden State. Going to a Springsteen concert is a rite of passage for anyone who identifies as a Jerseyite. He and the E-Street Band bring it every time.

There you have it. Just one person's view. As promised, here's the link to the guy's site Corrie Cooks.

