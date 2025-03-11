Are you rubbing urine on your face? Feds seize counterfeit skin creams in PA

That might not be skin cream that you're putting on your face.

Federal officials are alerting people about potentially serious health threats posed by knockoff cosmetics after they recently seized four shipments of counterfeit brand name facial creams in and around Allentown, PA.

Don't put yourself at risk by buying knockoff cosmetics

Some counterfeit cosmetics may contain urine (yes, urine)

Sharpie markers are also being counterfeited

Fake cosmetics seized in Allentown, PA

On February 26th, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers separately seized 50 boxes of counterfeit SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 anti-aging cream being shipped to an address in Allentown, and 50 boxes of counterfeit Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum cream being shipped to Whitehall, PA. Both parcels were from Hong Kong.

The next day, authorities grabbed 50 boxes of counterfeit Estee Lauder high-end anti-aging creams shipped from China to another address in Whitehall.

On March 1st, officers seized 60 boxes of counterfeit Estee Lauder Resilience Multi-Effect Moisturizer Tri-Peptide Face and Neck Crème shipped from Hong Kong to Allentown.

Portrait of young happy woman applying facial cream

Had those four shipments been real, they would have been valued at nearly $30,000.

Many of these fake products often wind up being sold online or at stores that sell lower-quality merchandise.

Counterfeit cosmetics bring big health concerns

According to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, some counterfeit cosmetics contain chemicals known to cause cancer, acne, eczema, and other health issues.

Various levels of urine and other dangerous substances have been found in counterfeit cosmetics in the past.

Yes, urine.

And if you think only glamorous products are being knocked off, think again.

Fake Sharpie markers seized in PA

Officers also seized 3,000 fake Sharpie felt tip pens on February 26th that shipped from China to Birdsboro, PA.

Federal authorities seized a shipment of counterfeit Sharpie markers in PA - Photo: Canva

Yeah, Sharpie markers.

Don't be cheap

Cleatus P. Hunt, Jr., the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Area Port Director for the Area port of Philadelphia, said if you are trying to save a few bucks, you might be at risk.

The global marketplace has allowed unscrupulous vendors to peddle counterfeit consumer goods as authentic products to unsuspecting consumers, and profit handsomely while placing consumers’ health and safety at risk. Customs and Border Protection urges you to protect your families by purchasing authentic consumer products from reputable retailers. Consumers might save a buck buying a knockoff product today but may end up paying thousands more in unexpected medical bills tomorrow.