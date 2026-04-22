As the saying goes, "You gotta play to win."

Three South Jersey lottery players know that to be true, because they each scored some nice jackpots in the New Jersey Lottery!

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Two Vineland Retailers Sell Winning New Jersey Lottery Tickets

New Jersey Lottery officials say two players won some nice cash in Vineland in the last week.

A 50X scratch-off ticket, worth $10,000 was bought at Charlie's Liquor on Ghesens Avenue in Vineland on April 13th. The winning ticket is worth $10,000!

Another winner, a Crossword game ticket worth $20,000 was also sold in Vineland. The winning ticket was bought on April 18th at Gas & Mini Mart on Landis Avenue.

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Ten Thousand Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Sea Isle City

Lottery officials say a Mega Hot 7's ticket worth $10,000 was sold on April 16th. The winning ticket was purchased at Kix Package Goods on 63rd street in Sea Isle City.

Lottery officials haven't said if any of the winners have come forward to claim their prizes. The lottery can track when winning tickets are sold statewide.

Congratulations to the three big winners!

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

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