Two people were shot inside a Wawa in Sicklerville Sunday night. Both victims were sent to the hospital as police investigate what happened.

According to Winslow Township Police, officers responded to the Wawa on the 400 block of Sicklerville Road around 9 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

Reports say that when officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Their conditions have not been released.

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No Employees or Bystanders Were Injured

Even though the shooting happened at a busy Wawa not too far from the AC Expressway, police said no employees or bystanders were injured.

Authorities also said there is no threat to the public.

That detail may come as some relief to people who live nearby or regularly stop at the Sicklerville Road Wawa for gas, coffee or a late-night snack.

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Police Still Investigating Sicklerville Wawa Shooting

There are still plenty of unanswered questions.

Police have not said what led to the shooting, identified the victims or announced any arrests. Investigators also have not released information about a possible suspect or motive.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact Winslow Township Police.

This is a developing story, and additional details are expected as investigators continue working to determine exactly what happened Sunday night.

South Jersey Cops Advise ALL Residents To Adopt This Nighttime Safety Routine The world is not what it once was, so going forward, police in South Jersey are urging all residents to make sure they complete each one of these steps before turning in for the night. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal