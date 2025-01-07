NJ felon charged with illegally possessing guns, fentanyl, cocaine

A Mercer County man has been arrested and charged with illegally possessing firearms and possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.

Federal authorities say 33-year-old Jose Colon-Matos of Trenton is facing these charges:

Being a previously convicted felon in possession of two firearms

Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl

Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine

Possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

He made his initial appearance on Monday and was ordered detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for January 10th.

According to authorities, on May 15th following an investigation into narcotics activity in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), law enforcement officers conducted a court-ordered search of an apartment used by Colon-Matos during which they allegedly recovered from a safe in the apartment the following items:

2 loaded firearms, including one with an obliterated serial number

Distribution quantities of suspected fentanyl and cocaine

Approximately $9,000 cash

The narcotics were subsequently tested by the New Jersey State Police forensic laboratory, which returned positive results for fentanyl and cocaine.

The charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm carries up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine each carry up to two decades behind bars and a $1 million fine. The charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime carries five years to life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger thanked the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Hamilton Township (Mercer County) Police Division, and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for their work in this case.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.