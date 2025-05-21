He's got a following on social media.

Fans of Security Guard Gary, a page on Facebook, has over 1,700 followers. Fans often seek out Gary at local events, just to get their photo taken with him. The photos are posted on the Facebook page, and elsewhere.

Security Guard Gary probably made one of the most famous tackles in Philadelphia sports history. It was this hit on an overzealous fan at a Phillies playoff game:

Gary at concerts

We regularly see Gary at concerts in Atlantic City, Philadelphia, and at the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood. (Yes, we get our picture taken with him too.)

He's so famous - well, actually he's so good at the security guard thing - that he often can be found outside the area, providing protection at concerts and big national sporting events.

We caught up with Gary at the recent Kane Brown concert in Atlantic City.

The security guard secret revealed

While we were getting our photos taken with Gary, we discovered the seldom-revealed security guard secret: Some of the other security guards are a little jealous of Gary. No one approaches them for a photo!

Come on! Where is the love?

Ha! I say this half-joking, because it's all in good fun. Other security guards joked about the attention that Gary gets, but they weren't serious. Actually, most mentioned in the same breath just how good of a guy Gary is to work with.

Still, Jahna made sure to snap a photo with at least one other security guard.

Thanks to Gary and to ALL our local security teams for keeping us all safe at local events. We appreciate you!

