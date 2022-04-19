The wind and driving rain were fierce last evening in "The World’s Play Ground," also known as Atlantic City, New Jersey.

So much so, that at 10:30 p.m., the Angeloni’s II Restaurant and Lounge's large storefront sign came crashing down and pinned right into the main front door of the restaurant.

The restaurant is located at the corner of Arctic and Georgia Avenues in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Angeloni’s II Restaurant and Lounge has been a staple in the Atlantic City restaurant scene for more than 41 years, opening at its present location in 1981.

This particular sign has been up for about the past 12 years.

It was very fortunate that Angeloni’s was closed last night at the time of the signage collapse.

We have spoken with Alan Angeloni. The restaurant will be open on time for regular business tomorrow, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

Angeloni’s II Restaurant and Lounge is presently closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Alan Angeloni was very complimentary about the Atlantic City Police Department. They immediately responded to the property damage incident, placed cones, and properly secured the area for safety purposes.

Strong pipes and cables held the large store sign up. It illustrates the power of last night’s storm activity.

Angeloni had crews on hand by 9:30 a.m. and a new main front door to the restaurant has been installed.

Angeloni is preparing for a new marquee sign to be in place “within a few weeks,” said Angeloni.

During our interview, Angeloni took last night’s damage in stride, saying, “In the restaurant business … every day it’s something else."