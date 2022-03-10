Andrew Bing-Lester, Jr, 15, a student at Atlantic City High School is safe.

Andrew was missing for a week after apparently being lured to Michigan by an adult woman.

Get our free mobile app

Andrew is described as an outgoing, friendly teen who is popular at Atlantic City High School, where he is a freshman. Students and teachers had been sharing online police department missing posters of Andrew since he went missing on Wednesday, March 2nd.

When I spoke with his mother Tuesday evening she was walking around Atlantic City taping missing posters of her son to store windows.

His mother told me she thought that Andrew had been the victim of a luring incident by an adult woman who lives in Michigan.

Kalisa Lester said she had been in daily contact with the Atlantic City Police and police in Michigan; she even knew the name of the 29-year old woman she thought was responsible for this luring incident.

Well, last night Mamma Lester got in touch to tell me that she was correct in her theory about her son's whereabouts.

Police in Michigan contacted Kalisa Lester Wednesday evening to tell her that her son had been located and was in custody while arrangements were being made for his travel back to Atlantic City.

What remains to be determined is what consequences face the 29-year-old woman who was responsible for luring Andrew to Michigan?

New Jersey has strict laws covering the luring of a juvenile. Luring or enticing a child under age 18 by any means, including electronically is a second-degree crime with mandatory imprisonment according to the 2015 NJ statutes.

For now, it's time for Kalisa Lester to breathe a sigh of relief and look forward to giving her son a big hug and a stern speech about never doing that again.

ACPD ACPD loading...

Every Absolutely Delicious Diner in Atlantic & Cape May Counties