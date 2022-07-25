Atlantic City NJ Boardwalk Awarded Prestigious Honor

Getty Images

America's oldest known boardwalk, the Atlantic City boardwalk, has just earned some new, national praise.

Who's got the best boardwalk in the United States? We do!

Atlantic City was just recently named the nation's top boardwalk, thanks to Fodor, a travel website, Press of Atlantic City reports.

Getty Images
Many features factored into Fodor's choice to award A.C. the #1 boardwalk title.

The Casinos

TSM South Jersey
Steel Pier

Steel Pier/Facebook
Concert & Entertainment Destinations

Getty Images
Shopping

Fralinger's Salt Water Taffy on the Atlantic City, NJ, boardwalk at Tennessee Avenue - Photo: Chris Coleman
Fodor writes, "[Atlantic City] is said to be the world’s first and longest boardwalk dating way back to 1870. The structure’s original intent was to protect the nearby hotels from unruly ocean waves, but over time, as the boardwalk grew to its current length of 5.5 miles, it became an international entertainment hub."

Ocean City's boardwalk made the Top 12, too. Just not New Jersey's Ocean City, but Ocean City, MARYLAND. Gosh darn. But, congratulations to Atlantic City!

