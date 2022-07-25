Atlantic City NJ Boardwalk Awarded Prestigious Honor

America's oldest known boardwalk, the Atlantic City boardwalk, has just earned some new, national praise.

Who's got the best boardwalk in the United States? We do!

Get our free mobile app

Atlantic City was just recently named the nation's top boardwalk, thanks to Fodor, a travel website, Press of Atlantic City reports.

Atlantic City Economy Hit Hard By Closures During Coronavirus Pandemic Getty Images loading...

Many features factored into Fodor's choice to award A.C. the #1 boardwalk title.

The Casinos

TSM South Jersey TSM South Jersey loading...

Steel Pier

Steel Pier/Facebook Steel Pier/Facebook loading...

Concert & Entertainment Destinations

The 2014 Miss America Competition - Show Getty Images loading...

Shopping

Fralinger's Salt Water Taffy on the Atlantic City, NJ, boardwalk at Tennessee Avenue - Photo: Chris Coleman Fralinger's Salt Water Taffy on the Atlantic City, NJ, boardwalk at Tennessee Avenue - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Fodor writes, "[Atlantic City] is said to be the world’s first and longest boardwalk dating way back to 1870. The structure’s original intent was to protect the nearby hotels from unruly ocean waves, but over time, as the boardwalk grew to its current length of 5.5 miles, it became an international entertainment hub."

Ocean City's boardwalk made the Top 12, too. Just not New Jersey's Ocean City, but Ocean City, MARYLAND. Gosh darn. But, congratulations to Atlantic City!

These Lifelike Statues in Wildwood, NJ Might Fool You! A group of Seward Johnson statues have been peppered throughout Wildwood that are so incredibly lifelike, you may have to look twice!

Stunning! Look Inside The Arthaus Philadelphia's Penthouse Located on the 43 and 44th floors, the penthouse of Philadelphia's most unique (and brand new) architectural masterpiece is located in the heart of Center City. The Penthouse for this brand new building just hit the market with a price tag of $15 million.