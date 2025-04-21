Changing of the Sign at Bustling Atlantic City Casino

By all accounts, Ocean Casino Resort has been a rising star in the world of Atlantic City casinos.

Since the casino officially opened as Ocean is 2018, good things have been happening.

The casino began it's life as Revel Casino, but that we a life that was short-lived.

Big changes for Ocean Casino Resort

Officials at Ocean recently unveiled a $270 million improvement plan for the property.

New rooms and suites, restaurant changes, and more are all included in the plan.

While some improvements have already happened, $50 million in upgrades are set to happen this year.

500 new rooms and suites, a casino expansion, and five new dining options are scheduled to take place.

Give me a sign

One of the most visual changes is happening outside.

The "Ocean" sign in getting an upgrade.

The "old" sign has already been removed, and the new sign is halfway complete, with only the "O" and the "C" still missing.

When complete, the new Ocean sign will be more "alive" with LED capabilities. Over 7,000 individual lights will make up the sign, with the ability to change colors and displays. It should really light up the Atlantic City skyline!

